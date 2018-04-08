Two Bodies Found Inside Collin County Home, Police Investigating - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Bodies Found Inside Collin County Home, Police Investigating

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    The Collin County Sheriff's Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Lucas, Sunday April 8, 2018.

    The Collin County Sheriff's Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home.

    The home is located in the 300 Block of Ingram Lane in Lucas.

    Investigators are at the home. They have confirmed that there is one adult male and one adult female dead inside the home, but so far have not released any other information about the deaths. Officers have said there is no danger to the public.

