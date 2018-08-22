Two Bats Test Positive for Rabies in Dallas

The city of Dallas is warning people in two areas of the city after two bats tested positive for rabies.

The first bat was found on August 15, in the 7200 block of Coronado Avenue near the south end of White Rock Lake.

The second bat was found on August 18, in the 7500 block of Benedict Drive near the north end of the lake.

Both bats were sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services, where they both tested positive for rabies.

Animal Service Officers are now working the neighborhoods, notifying citizens of the cases to ensure no humans or pets were exposed.

If you, or someone you know may have come in contact with the bats, call Dallas Animal Services at 214-670-8313.

This is the first lab-confirmed rabies case in Dallas County this year.

