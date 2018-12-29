Two Arrested in Oklahoma for North Carolina Bank Robbery

SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Two Texas men accused of robbing a North Carolina bank have been arrested in Oklahoma.

News outlets cite a Fayetteville police release that says 48-year-old Willie Williams and 26-year-old Lorenzo Allen were arrested in Oklahoma City on Saturday, December 15, a day after the Sharonview Federal Credit Union in Fayetteville was robbed.

Fayetteville police have charged Williams and Allen with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Further details have not been released. It's unclear whether the pair has lawyers.

