Two Arrested in Connection to Deadly Armed Robbery Attempt

Police have arrested two people in connection to a deadly armed robbery attempt.

On Thursday, January 3, at 6:00 p.m., Mesquite police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Larchmont Dr. for a shooting call.

When they arrived they found 50-year-old Raul Garcia-Torres in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Garcia-Torres succumbed to his injuries at the hospital later that night.

Police arrested 22-year-old Brayshun Terrill Jones and 23-year-old Shatoria Dashun Jefferson, both from Dallas.

According to investigators, Jones and Jefferson followed Garcia-Torres home from his work and attempted to rob him, during which Garcia-Torres was shot.

Both Jones and Jefferson have been charged with capital murder and have bonds set for $1 million and $500,000 respectively.