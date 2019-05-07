Two Arrested, Teen Rescued in Irving Child Prostitution Raid

Dominique Parks, left, and Destiny Hansford, have been arrested after being accused of trafficking and compelling prostitution.

A missing 15-year-old girl is safe after being rescued by police during a raid in Irving where two adults were arrested and charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking a child.

According to Irving police, the mother of girl who has been missing since April 9 noticed activity on her daughter's email account. She alerted police to the activity and noted that it was being used to solicit sex.

Using information found in the email, officers were able to find and rescue the child, police said.

During the rescue, police said officers took two people into custody, identified as 20-year-old Destiny Hansford and 29-year-old Dominique Parks, and charged them with trafficking a child and compelling prostitution.

Parks, police said, was also charged with sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography.

"Investigators determined the perpetrators would use websites, like the one the victim's mother discovered, to advertise sexual services to customers while moving the victim to various motel rooms," police said.

Police did not say where the girl was being kept when she was rescued.