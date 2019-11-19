Two Aledo teens were arrested in connection with a case involving home burglary and theft of firearms.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said two male students, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody on Friday. One student was taken into custody at Aledo Middle School. The other student was brought to the Sheriff's Office by a parent.

"We want to stress to all concerned parents and citizens, that at no time were other students or faculty members in danger," said Sheriff Fowler. "The suspects were not in possession of ammunition, and at no time were weapons taken inside of any school buildings."

The incident began when an Aledo resident reported two weapons were stolen from his home last week. The homeowner told deputies that the suspects did not have permission to be inside of his home, and that he suspected two known juveniles had taken two .40 caliber handguns.

Hong Kong Protesters Fight With Fire as Police Storm University

Police breached a Hong Kong university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

Police say that during the investigation, both juvenile suspects implicated themselves to investigators during interviews, stating they had taken the weapons.

Both students were taken to an undisclosed juvenile detention facility where they were charged with burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. Sheriff Fowler said the identities of the juveniles will not be released due to their ages.