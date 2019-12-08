Two Adults Wounded in Shooting, Mesquite Police Say

Two adults were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Mesquite, police say.

When officers arrived about 8:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bent Brook Drive, they found the two people who had been struck by gunfire.

Both adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One has since been released and the other was in stable condition Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, but there appeared to be no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477 or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.