Two 18-Wheelers Crash on Interstate 35 Near Denton

A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down Interstate 35 near Denton Tuesday morning.

According to the Denton Police Department, the two trucks collided shortly after 4 a.m., causing one of the trucks to catch fire.

The truck's saddle tanks burst, and the fire consumed the tractor and the trailer, police said.

The truck's driver escaped with minor injuries. The driver of the second truck was not injured, according to police.

Hong Kong Protesters Fight With Fire as Police Storm University

Police breached a Hong Kong university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

All northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Farm-to-Market Road 1173 were closed due to the crash.

Just before 6 a.m., northbound lanes were reopened, Denton police said. As of 9:30 a.m., the southbound lanes remain closed.