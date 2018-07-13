Twin Brothers Lead Police on Two Separate Car Chases

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday after leading authorities on a chase through Dallas and Denton counties with a white pup in tow, officials said. (Published 4 hours ago)

At about 9 a.m on July 13, twin brothers Joshua and Jonathan Aguilera were driving a stolen vehicle in Grand Prairie.

According to police, Jonathan was at the wheel with Joshua riding along. At one point before police were following, Joshua exited the vehicle his brother was driving and stole another vehicle. He then fled on I-30.

Joshua would eventually wreck the stolen vehicle in the area of I-30 and Westmoreland. He then walked into a scrap yard and stole a truck.

He led police on a chase across multiple counties, nearly hitting other drivers and driving in the wrong direction at one point.

Stormy Daniels Arrested at Ohio Strip Club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. She is accused of illegally touching three vice officers while performing. (Published Thursday, July 12, 2018)

The chase came to a peaceful end in Corinth on the northbound service road of I-35E near Corinth Parkway. A dog belonging to the owner of the truck was recovered from the truck and was unharmed in the chase.

Joshua Aguilera was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and evading in a vehicle.

As Joshua's chase ended, Jonathan was fleeing Grand Prairie police. Jonathan led officers on a chase that ended when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a median on I-30 and Hampton Road. He attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly caught.

Jonathan Aguilera is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

All stolen vehicles were recovered by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

