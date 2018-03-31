Turtle Creek Home Tour Highlights Art - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Katy Blakey

Published 2 hours ago

    Turtle Creek Home Tour Highlights Art

    Step inside some of the most beautiful homes in Dallas at the annual Turtle Creek Home Tour.

    This year's tour highlights four high-rise residences and one-single family home, each featuring museum quality art. 

    The tour is happening Sunday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A separately ticketed post tour reception will follow at the home of Paula Lambert, founder of the Mozzarella Company.

    Money raised will benefit the non-profit Turtle Creek Association and its mission to preserve, protect and enhance the Turtle Creek Corridor.

    For ticket purchasing and event information, call 214-526-2800 or visit www.turtlecreekassociation.org. 




