Turtle Creek Home Tour Highlights Art

Step inside some of the most beautiful homes in Dallas at the annual Turtle Creek Home Tour.

This year's tour highlights four high-rise residences and one-single family home, each featuring museum quality art.

The tour is happening Sunday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A separately ticketed post tour reception will follow at the home of Paula Lambert, founder of the Mozzarella Company.

Money raised will benefit the non-profit Turtle Creek Association and its mission to preserve, protect and enhance the Turtle Creek Corridor.

For ticket purchasing and event information, call 214-526-2800 or visit www.turtlecreekassociation.org.











