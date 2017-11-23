How to Get Around Dallas Turkey Trot By Lexie Houghtaling UP NEXT XHow to Get Around Dallas Turkey TrotLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcdfw.com/traffic/stories/Turkey-Trot-Traffic_Dallas-Fort-Worth-459525783.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=459525783&videoID=XCwIdNBoImnR&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Thousands of North Texans will start their Thanksgiving off at the YMCA Turkey Trot Thursday morning in Dallas.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters