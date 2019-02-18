Tuesday Expected to be Cold and Wet - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Get Rick

Get Rick

Tuesday Expected to be Cold and Wet

By Rick Mitchell

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    A cold rain will start falling near sunrise Tuesday and continues through the day, winding down by the evening.

    Heaviest rain of 1-2" will be in East Texas. DFW can expect around a half inch.

    The rain chances will go up during the morning hours, then start to taper off as we move into the evening.

    Temperatures will be below normal for most of the week.

    Tuesday's high is expected to be 40° with a wind from the northeast at 5 - 10 miles-per-hour.

    The second chance for rain this week comes this weekend. Friday and for the first half of Saturday showers and thunderstorms will move across North Texas. The second half of your weekend is looking much better with sunshine and highs near 62.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices