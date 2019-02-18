Tuesday Expected to be Cold and Wet

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

A cold rain will start falling near sunrise Tuesday and continues through the day, winding down by the evening.

Heaviest rain of 1-2" will be in East Texas. DFW can expect around a half inch.

The rain chances will go up during the morning hours, then start to taper off as we move into the evening.

Temperatures will be below normal for most of the week.

Tuesday's high is expected to be 40° with a wind from the northeast at 5 - 10 miles-per-hour.

The second chance for rain this week comes this weekend. Friday and for the first half of Saturday showers and thunderstorms will move across North Texas. The second half of your weekend is looking much better with sunshine and highs near 62.

