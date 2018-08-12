Tuco the Rescue Dog Becomes a Model

After photographer Clay Hayner adopted Tuco from the Arlington Animal Shelter, the dog has appeared in numerous advertisements and has a large following on Instagram.

Being a professional model usually calls for hair and makeup, but some models are a little needier.

"He loves to carry around his bowl, for attention," said photographer Clay Hayner about his dog, Tuco.

Tuco is a Japanese Mastiff mix who is at the center of a photo shoot for Hari Mari, a Texas-based brand that makes flip flops, clothing and various gear.

"Okay, go ahead," Hayner said to the four-legged and two-legged models as he began taking their picture.

Hayner said Tuco's modeling motivation is simple, "he wants to know where the treats are!"

Tuco is food-motivated, but at one point in his life, food was hard to come by.

"So when they got him in he was about 40 or 50 pounds, just skin and bones from the pictures they sent me," Hayner said. "You could see every bone on him, I mean the incretions in his head, everything."

Arlington Animal Services found Tuco on the streets not far from their shelter.

When Hayner came looking to adopt a dog — it was Tuco who picked his human.

"So we went in the room, he jumped up, gave me a big hug and he was like, 'Take me home.' I was like, 'You're the one.' He just — like that, it just clicked. He knew what he was doing," Hayner said with a laugh.

Tuco quickly became a part of Hayner's photography.

"And he's so easy going. He just sits there, he lets me decorate him, dress him up," Hayner said.

From a spider monkey Halloween costume, to sporting hiking gear in New Mexico, and any number of hats that Tuco is able to endure — the camera seems to love this expressive pooch.

"He just lets me do whatever to him. So, anytime you get dogs in a shot — it just makes it better," Hayner said.

And advertisers must agree, Tuco has been hired to sell everything from jerseys, to lighting and ceiling fans.

He'll soon be a poster dog for Purina. It was a photoshoot that came with a bonus: extra bowls and dog food, which Hayner and Tuco decided to donate to the Arlington Animal Shelter.

Their delivery was the first time they visited since Tuco's adoption in 2017.

As the two walked in, the staff in Arlington yelled, "Hi Tuco! Welcome back!"

The shelter staff said Tuco was one of their favorites. Hayner also got to meet the woman with Animal Services who first found Tuco on the street and brought him to the shelter.

"Thank you guys so much," Hayner told the group. "For taking care of him while he was here, finding him on the street. I so appreciate everything you guys do."

Hayner has given Tuco a new life, but Tuco has given Hayner even more, "it's unconditional love."

With countless pictures to prove it.

You can follow Tuco's adventures on Instagram, his page is called "Adventure of Tuco."



Hayner said he also donates his photography skills to take pictures of shelter pets, to help get even more animals adopted.