Try All the New State Fair of Texas Foods Before Anyone Else

Get your taste buds ready! The 2019 State Fair of Texas is just 44 days away and we are getting our first look at the creative food items up for this year's Big Tex Choice Award. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

If you are a State Fair of Texas fanatic like me, the food is likely your favorite part. Now there is a way for you to taste test all the newest foods before the fair officially opens.

The State Fair of Texas host the Big Tex Choice Awards every year BEFORE the gates at Fair Park officially open to the public. This year's event is set for Sunday August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m.

It's your chance to be a part of the fun as a panel of judges decide this year's winner... while also tasting all the newest creations before anyone else.

The top 10 finalist, from the list of semi-finalist announced last month, will be at the event, and you will get to try each of the 10 foods.

There is a catch here. Tickets are $125.00 each. However, there are some advantages: Trying out the newest foods before all your friends. Avoiding the typical crowds at the fair. Paying one set price for 10 different foods. All the foods are located in one COOL AIR CONDITIONED building. You don't have to pay the admission price to get into the fair.

You can watch a video describing the top 10 food finalist by clicking here.

So like I said, if you are a State Fair of Texas fanatic like me, this may be the best way for you to try out all the new foods for 2019 before the fair even opens. Plus, all proceeds from the event go to the State Fair of Texas' Big Tex Scholarship Program, which provides college scholarships to students throughout Texas.

There is a limited number of tickets available, so if you want to participate, grab your tickets now.