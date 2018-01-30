Trump Calls for Unity on Immigration in State of the Union

Addressing a deeply divided nation, President Donald Trump called upon lawmakers Tuesday night to "summon the unity" to make good on long-standing promises to fix the nation's crumbling infrastructure and fractured immigration systems, infusing his presidency with a sense of optimism, for at least one high-profile night. (Published Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018)

Addressing a deeply divided nation, President Donald Trump called upon lawmakers Tuesday night to "summon the unity" to make good on... See More