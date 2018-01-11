Truck Spills Rocks Across I-635 TEXpress Lanes in Dallas

NBC 5 viewer Gerald Walker shared video of cars driving over rocks that were spilled across the Interstate 635 TEXpress lanes in Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

Eastbound Interstate 635 TEXpress lanes are closed in North Dallas after a truck hauling crushed concrete lost part of its load across all four lanes Thursday afternoon.

Crews were using a bulldozer and shovels to scoop rocks from the roadway between Josey Lane and Webb Chapel Road as quickly as possible.

There is no immediate word on whether any vehicles were damaged.

NBC 5 viewer Gerald Walker shared video of vehicles driving slowly across the spilled rocks before the lanes were closed.

Raw Video: Rocks Spill Onto I-635 TEXpress Lanes

Traffic on the main lanes of I-635 are not affected by the closure.

Dallas police blocked two entrances to the TEXpress lanes to prevent other vehicles from entering while crews worked to remove the debris.

The truck that spilled the rocks did not stop, officials say.

