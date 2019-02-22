Truck Involved in Overpass Crash in Bedford

Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that happened early Friday morning in Bedford. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that happened early Friday morning in Bedford.

A pickup truck went off the Hwy 121 overpass onto Cummings Drive below which is shut down due to construction.

Police found the man dead inside the truck.

Traffic was still able to move on Hwy 121 after the incident.

Early reports indicate the truck was traveling the wrong direction on Hwy 121 going northbound in the southbound lanes when the driver drove into the median between the two bridges.