According to the American Trucking Association, there is a shortage of roughly 50,000 truck drivers across the country.

Companies in North Texas are down dozens of drivers. The problem has tricked down to the consumer, with online shoppers feeling the heat.

Amazon recently hiked its prime membership up from $99.00 to $119. The company cited "shipping costs" as the reason for the increase.

As the cost of shipping goes up, consumers will pay more for products and produce.



According to the American Trucking Association, there will be a need for 898,000 more drivers over the next decade to keep up with growth and demand.

