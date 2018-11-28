Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Crash Near Terrell

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Tuesday night in a fiery crash that shut down Interstate 20 in Kaufman County, officials say. (Published Nov. 28, 2018)

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Tuesday night in a fiery crash that shut down Interstate 20 in Kaufman County, officials say.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, it happened when an 18-wheeler struck the back of another big rig that was stopped in traffic behind another crash near mile marker 505.

The driver of the trailing truck was killed. The driver of the 18-wheeler that was not injured, though the truck was consumed in flames.

Westbound lanes of I-20 were closed overnight as crews cleared the wreckage.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

No further details were released.