Truck Driver Crushed by Trailer at Frisco Construction Site: FD

Published 2 hours ago

    A truck driver died Wednesday at a construction site in Frisco when the truck's trailer overturned onto its cab, firefighters say.

    The incident happened at a residential construction site in the 130000 block of Mossvine Drive, said Jake Leeper, Frisco Fire Department spokesman.

    The driver was in the cab of what Leeper described as a semi-trailer end dump truck when the trailer portion of the vehicle overturned, crushing the cab.

    The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, Leeper said. The identity of the deceased was not released.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Police are investigating the crash.

