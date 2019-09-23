Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth House - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth House

A red Ford Pickup truck slammed into a house on the 6300 block of North Ridge Road

By Hannah Jones

Published 18 minutes ago

    A woman was uninjured after a pickup truck slammed into her home Sunday night, police said.

    The Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department responded at about 11 p.m. to a major accident on the 6300 block of North Ridge Road.

    When crews arrived, they discovered that a red Ford Pickup truck had slammed into a house and was lodged inside of the house.

    No injuries were reported.

    The truck's driver told police that he was traveling North on Boat Club Road when another vehicle forced him to lose control of his vehicle. No witnesses were able to corroborate the story.

    Police took the driver into custody on unknown charges.

    A woman was home at the time of the crash, but she was uninjured.

    The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating.

