Tropical System in Southeast Texas to Push Rain Our Way - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tropical System in Southeast Texas to Push Rain Our Way

By Grant Johnston

Published 19 minutes ago

    We are monitoring an area of concern down in the Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to inundate much of southeast Texas with very heavy rain over the next few days.

    This tropical system is showing signs of circulation, which raises concern considering we’re at the height of hurricane season and the Gulf water is very warm. While it’s not expected to persist long enough over open water to become a hurricane, it is certain to deposit a great deal of water in southeast Texas as it moves inland.

    Flood Watches have been posted and some locations could see as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain in the Houston and Galveston areas.

    As this system slowly moves north, our rain chances will increase here in North Texas. While rain is not guaranteed for everyone, the chances are looking better by Thursday and Friday.

    The heaviest rain will be southeast of DFW, with some spots receiving as much as 4 inches.

    While DFW likely won’t see as much as those locations to the southeast, any amount will be welcome. So far, not a drop of rain has fallen this month at DFW Airport. The latest Drought Monitor shows much of the state is quite thirsty.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

