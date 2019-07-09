Tropical System Unlikely to Have Major Impact on NTX - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Tropical System Unlikely to Have Major Impact on NTX

By David Finfrock

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Tropical System Unlikely to Have Major Impact on NTX

    A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is not expected to impact North Texas in a major way according to Tuesday's models, NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says. While the Dallas-Fort Worth area could see a little bit of rain, the latest track takes the storm north toward New Orleans Saturday morning. (Published 22 minutes ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    A broad low pressure area has moved south from Georgia and emerged over the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico.

    Conditions over the warm Gulf waters are expected to aid tropical cyclone development over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday.

    At this time the National Hurricane Center puts the chance of a Tropical Depression forming at 70 to 80 percent.

    An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low on Wednesday.

    As the disturbance moves slowly westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico, it will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle during the next several days. In addition, this system may produce wind and storm surge impacts by the weekend, with the primary concern being across Louisiana.

    If it eventually strengthens enough to become a Tropical Storm, it would be given the name Barry.

    The current projections are that the heaviest rain will fall across Louisiana, with North Texas seeing little rain from the storm system. But keep close watch on the forecast throughout the week. If the storm tracks farther to the west, then DFW could see more rain.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices