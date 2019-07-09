Tropical System Unlikely to Have Major Impact on NTX

A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is not expected to impact North Texas in a major way according to Tuesday's models, NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock says. While the Dallas-Fort Worth area could see a little bit of rain, the latest track takes the storm north toward New Orleans Saturday morning. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A broad low pressure area has moved south from Georgia and emerged over the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico.

Conditions over the warm Gulf waters are expected to aid tropical cyclone development over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday.

At this time the National Hurricane Center puts the chance of a Tropical Depression forming at 70 to 80 percent.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low on Wednesday.

As the disturbance moves slowly westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico, it will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle during the next several days. In addition, this system may produce wind and storm surge impacts by the weekend, with the primary concern being across Louisiana.

If it eventually strengthens enough to become a Tropical Storm, it would be given the name Barry.

The current projections are that the heaviest rain will fall across Louisiana, with North Texas seeing little rain from the storm system. But keep close watch on the forecast throughout the week. If the storm tracks farther to the west, then DFW could see more rain.

