Tropical Depression Potential to Impact Texas

The National Hurricane Center now says there’s a 60 percent chance that a tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday.

By Keisha Burns

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    We’re keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico and on major Hurricane Florence in the coming days.

    A disturbance in the south-central Gulf of Mexico will move northwestward the next few days. The National Hurricane Center now says there’s a 60 percent chance that a tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the disturbance moves across the western Gulf of Mexico. This could potentially bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Texas through the weekend.

    Rain chances across North Texas will range from 20 to 30 percent through the weekend. Given the rich moisture, scattered to numerous showers will likely develop, impacting primarily our southern counties.

    Hurricane Florence

    Meanwhile, major hurricane Florence is expected to bring catastrophic impacts to the Carolinas Friday, possibly with category 2 or 3 winds. It could possibly stall and bring copious rain and flooding to the Carolinas and the Virginias.

