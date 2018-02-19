Trooper Shot, Wounded While Pursuing Suspect - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Trooper Shot, Wounded While Pursuing Suspect

By Associated Press

Published at 5:41 AM CST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 6:10 AM CST on Feb 19, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		65617
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trooper Shot, Wounded While Pursuing Suspect

    Authorities say a Texas trooper has been shot and wounded while pursuing a suspect.

    The San Antonio Express-News reports the trooper pulled a man over Sunday afternoon in Guadalupe County. The Department of Public Safety says the man gave false information and a scuffle began as the trooper tried to arrest him.

    The suspect got back in his vehicle and fled west into San Antonio.

    DPS spokesman Trooper Deon Cockrell says a department helicopter spotted the suspect, and the trooper was able to track him back down and pursue him. At one point, the suspect drove onto a highway and started traveling in the wrong direction.

    The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle and got out. Cockrell says the man and the trooper exchanged gunfire and were both hit.

    Details about their conditions weren't immediately released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices