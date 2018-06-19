Texas DPS Trooper Involved in Incident East of Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DPS Trooper Involved in Incident East of Dallas

By Hannah Everman and Meredith Yeomans

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A Texas DPS trooper was involved in an incident along I-30, east of Dallas, Tuesday evening. (June 19, 2018)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after one of its troopers was involved in an incident in Hunt County Tuesday evening. 

    The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate 30 and Division Street in Greenville. 

    A witness told NBC 5 a driver of an SUV took off during a traffic stop on I-30, and the trooper held onto the vehicle as it went up on two wheels over the Interstate divider. 

    The chase eventually ended a short distance away. 

    The condition of the trooper and the suspect are not yet known.

    NBC 5 is expecting to learn more from a press briefing in the coming hours by the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

    The Hunt County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Texas DPS in the incident.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

