This Veteran’s Day, a triple amputee and purple-heart recipient received the keys to a new home mortgage free.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the service of Army Specialist Kevin Trimble by giving him the new smart home in Oak Point.

Trimble was on patrol in Afghanistan in September 2011, when he was hit by an improvised explosive device. Just 19 years old at the time, he lost both of his legs and his left arm.

Sunday, dozens of family, friends and community members gathered outside of Trimble's new home for a homecoming ceremony.

The home was made specifically for Trimble and his needs. The halls are wider, the windows lower and the stove in the kitchen raises and lowers to his height.

“"he biggest thing will be that everything is sized right… in my current apartment it's not designed for that," Trimble said.

The home will also feature technology that allows lighting, temperature and security to be controlled by an iPad.

On his first day home, Trimble raised the American flag on his front lawn while a crowd of people watched.

"This is what makes me proud to be an American right here," Trimble said.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation created the program to help catastrophically injured veterans reclaim their independence. As of Sunday, they had delivered, started construction on, or are in the design phase of 75 smart homes.

