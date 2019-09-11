Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth Celebrates 60 Years

Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth is celebrating their 60th anniversary. Upcoming events to commemorate include homecoming and a 60th Anniversary Gala and Auction. Last week, they celebrated the milestone with Founders Day. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth is celebrating a big milestone -- their 60th anniversary.

Last week, they celebrated with Founders Day. The Texas Boys Choir greeted guests to the Trinity Valley Campus.

The private school was created in 1959 to educate the boys choir and at the time, there were just six students enrolled. It's now co-ed for students from pre-K to high school with more than 1,000 attending this fall.

Upcoming events to commemorate include homecoming and a 60th Anniversary Gala and Auction. Go here for more information.