Trinity River Vision Project Left Out of 2018 Army Corps Budget

The Trinity River Vision Project will reshape the Trinity River to prevent flooding downtown Fort Worth, while developing the area for housing and business, but the Army Corps of Engineers didn't include the project in its 2018 budget. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Construction cones dot the area in north Fort Worth where the The Trinity River Vision Project is ongoing.

The $1.16 billion project is funded with federal, state, and local money. It will reshape the Trinity River to prevent flooding downtown Fort Worth, while developing the area for housing and business, but the Army Corps of Engineers didn't include the project in its 2018 budget.

"We have no reason to think when it moves forward towards 2019, which we are, as that budget comes out we won't be in it," said project spokesman Matt Oliver.

Oliver pointed out that disasters like Hurricane Harvey took priority this year over the Trinity River Vision Project. He says the project still has unused federal funds.

Surfer Breaks Record for Largest Wave Ridden by a Woman

Maya Gabeira broke a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ridden by a female surfer when she rode out a 68-foot-high wave in Nazaré, Portugal, on Jan. 18. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018)

"I'm proud of the Corps of Engineers for making that decision because I think it's wise," said former Tarrant Regional Water District board member Mary Kelleher. "In my opinion, it's the biggest boondoggle in the history of Fort Worth."

Kelleher said she believes the project is more economic development than flood control.

"When you think of the economic development portion, that is only even possible because the flood control is done in this particular way," Oliver pointed out. He said private money is funding development, like apartments with downtown skyline views.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price sent NBC 5 a statement that reads, in part, "The Trinity River Project includes a critical flood control component...the City of Fort Worth is moving forward with our piece of the project, as this is a top priority for our city. We will continue to work with our partners at the state and federal levels."

The US Army Corps of Engineers also released a statement saying in part "The authorized project remains eligible for federal funding and, although it did not receive fiscal year 2018 Civil Works funding, it is being considered for funding provided in the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2019, recently signed by the President. To date, approximately $62 million in Federal funding has been invested in the project." You can click here to read the full statement.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX 12th District) is also reacting to the news and praising the commitment by the Corps of Engineer saying in part "The Trinity River Vision flood control project is both strongly supported by the Corps and has received Congressional approval (2016) for matching federal funding ($526 million). Clearly, it is no secret that such funding will be spread over several years to match the progress of the state and local government partners as in the pending completion by TxDOT on the project's new bridges. Nor is it a secret that as a result of recent Hurricane recovery and relief efforts being stretched thin over the past two years, the current federal budget is step-funding (using incremental appropriation) for its other flood-control and water infrastructure projects.”