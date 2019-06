Volunteers will gather along the banks of the Trinity River this weekend for a "pop-up cleanup" event.

The Tarrant Regional Water District is hosting the event.

There's no need to register. Just show up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hogsett Trailhead along East Northside Drive.

A second "pop-up cleanup" event will be hosted on June 29 at Hope Church at 1750 Beach Street.

