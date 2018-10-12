The Trinity Railway Express will not make the Dec. 31 federal deadline for safety upgrades, but its recent progress is likely enough to merit an extension.

Shannon Stevenson, program manager for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, said Thursday that TRE has met the requirements to request an alternative schedule. If granted, it would extend the deadline to 2020.

Congress passed legislation in 2008 requiring commuter lines to spend millions on technology to monitor and control train movements using GPS, Wi-Fi and high-band radio to reduce the chance of human error. The technology is known as Positive Train Control.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

2 Astronauts Safe After Rocket Fails During Launch