Trinity Railway Express Fast-Tracking Safety Technolgy Upgrades

Federal officials will meet with DART next week

By Ray Leszcynski - The Dallas Morning News

Published 52 minutes ago

    The Trinity Railway Express will not make the Dec. 31 federal deadline for safety upgrades, but its recent progress is likely enough to merit an extension.

    Shannon Stevenson, program manager for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, said Thursday that TRE has met the requirements to request an alternative schedule. If granted, it would extend the deadline to 2020.

    Congress passed legislation in 2008 requiring commuter lines to spend millions on technology to monitor and control train movements using GPS, Wi-Fi and high-band radio to reduce the chance of human error. The technology is known as Positive Train Control.

