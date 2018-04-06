Trinity Railway Express Bridge Replacement - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trinity Railway Express Bridge Replacement

By Lauren Crawford

Published 43 minutes ago

    New debate is broiling as DART moves forward with a Cotton Belt rail transit project, which has been in DART plans since 1983, Tuesday March 27, 2018.

    The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) trains make major steps in the ongoing double-track upgrade.

    The TRE will replace a rail bridge over Bear Creek in Irving during the first full weekend of April.

    The bridge replacement will call for shuttle buses that will replace trains between West Irving and CentrePort/DFW Airport stations.

    The final two westbound trains will be impacted by construction Friday evening, April 6, and all trains Saturday, April 7 and Monday, April 9.

    Significant delays during morning and afternoon rush hours on April 9 can be expected from passengers.

    Passengers should allow extra time to transfer to shuttle buses.

    Staff will also be on hand to support transferring customers.


