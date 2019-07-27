Tribute to DART Officer Unveiled in Corsicana

A bronze statue depicting Brent Thompson, the DART officer killed in the 2016 Dallas police ambush, was unveiled Saturday.

A tribute to the DART officer killed three years ago in the Dallas police ambush was unveiled Saturday.

Brent Thompson’s hometown Corsicana dedicated a bronze statue in his likeness on a corner downtown.

The statue depicts Thompson writing a mock ticket to two children. The boy statue is to represent Thompson’s son William, who passed in 2017.

According to the Corsicana Daily Sun, Thompson is holding a notepad with "Heaven's Roll Call" written on it, with the names of his son William and brother, former Navarro County District Attorney Lowell Thompson.

Local first responders, city officials and members of the community attended the unveiling ceremony to pay their respects.

The statue was created by artist J. Payne Lara, and entirely funded by donations from the public and organizations.

Thompson was the first DART officer to be killed in the line of duty. He posthumously received the Public Safety Medal of Valor from President Trump in May.

Thompson and the four other officers killed in the 2016 ambush are also honored with a memorial in front of Dallas Police Headquarters that was revealed earlier this month.

His statue was added to the "Corsicana Bronze Statue" audio tour.