Trial to Begin for Mystic Accused of Orchestrating Murders

A trial is scheduled to get underway Monday morning for the woman accused of orchestrating the 2012 murders of an elderly Arlington couple. Dephne Wright, who claims to be a mystic, has been indicted on several counts in connection to their deaths. (Published 2 hours ago)

A trial is scheduled to get underway Monday morning for the woman accused of orchestrating the 2012 murders of an elderly Arlington couple.

Dephne Wright has been indicted on multiple counts for the deaths of 72-year-old Long Nguyen and his wife, 63-year-old Huong Ly.

According to authorities, a family member of the victims first contacted Wright, who claims to be a mystic, about removing a curse from their business. Instead, they say, she hatched a plot to kill the couple, upset with them because they reportedly owed her money.

Wright allegedly offered to pay two men $10,000 to break into Nguyen and Ly's East Arlington home and kill them, authorities say.

The couple was found beaten, bound, and suffocated inside the home back in 2012. The case went cold for several years until police were able to link DNA evidence from the scene to one of the alleged hitmen, a man named Willie Guillory.

Not long after he was arrested, police charged his uncle Bobby Guillory -- and ultimately Wright for the murders. Bobby Guillory was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last fall.

Willie Guillory is still awaiting trial.