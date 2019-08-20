Live video from a Tarrant County courtroom will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman at a Grapevine rehabilitation center where he worked resumes Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Nyakeo, 53, is facing one count of aggravated sexual assault after prosecutors allege he raped a 74-year-old patient at the Woodridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Grapevine where he worked.

Prosecutors said the offense happened in January 2018, when Nyakeo was working as a certified nursing assistant.

"She [victm] couldn't talk. She couldn't feed herself. She mostly confined to her bed, she wore a diaper, and she relied on that staff at Woodridge to provide for her care. For the most part, they did except for one employee there," said prosecutor Darren De La Cruz.

The victim has since died from end-stage Alzheimer's disease. According to the state, she suffered dementia while she was living at Woodridge and was widowed.

The first witness to testify Tuesday was Alyssa Osorio, a former charge nurse at the Woodridge nursing home.

Osorio testified the victim was unable to consent given her physical and mental state.

When she was notified by another employee that the victim was experiencing "vaginal bleeding," Osorio said she "immediately suspected sexual assault" once she found tearing.

"It's not something you see on this elderly woman," she testified in court. "It's not something that happens naturally."

Nyakeo's attorney told NBC 5 they have chosen to reserve their opening statement before the jury later in this trial when they present their case.

In response to the trial, Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"At Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation at Grapevine, our first priority is the safety and privacy of our residents and their families. Due to HIPAA protections and an ongoing investigation, we can't comment extensively on this case. We have cooperated fully with state regulatory authorities, and with law enforcement throughout their investigation of this matter. It is always our desire to provide the best care and support of our residents and family members, and we request that you respect their privacy during this time. Thank you for your consideration."

