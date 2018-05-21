The trial is underway for a former Methodist Southlake Hospital nurse accused of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a patient at the hospital.

Hoa Cam Huyen, 35, was indicted on a charge he sexually assaulted a female patient after administering her the drug diphenhydramine, known more commonly by the brand name Benadryl, without her knowledge.

The alleged crime took place in March 2017.

Southlake police investigated the case but did not previously announce the arrest publicly.

Huyen is charged with one count of sexual assault but prosecutors indicated there was at least one other victim. She is expected to testify in the punishment phase of the trial if Huyen is convicted.

Huyen was a registered nurse but public records show his nursing license was revoked following his arrest.

Huyen and his attorneys declined to comment on the case.

Methodist Southlake Hospital had no immediate comment.

The trial is expected to continue until next week after a jury is seated Monday. Tarrant County District Judge David Hagerman is presiding over the case.