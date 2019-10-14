A rally for trans justice was held Monday ahead of the start of a trial for a man accused of assaulting Muhlaysia Booker. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rally for Trans Justice in Dallas Ahead of Trial for Man Accused of Beating Muhlaysia Booker

What to Know Edward Thomas faces an aggravated assault charge after police say he was seen in a video beating Muhlaysia Booker at apartment complex.

She was found fatally shot a month later.

The trial for the man accused of beating Muhlaysia Booker at an apartment complex is set to start this week. The beating, which was captured on video, took place in April, a month before her death.

Jury selection for the trial begins Monday in Dallas County.

Edward Thomas faces an aggravated assault charge.

Thomas is accused of beating 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker in an attack captured on cell phone video.

According to an arrest warrant, on April 12 Booker was backing out of a parking space when she hit a car driven by another man named Jaguy Allison.

Allison told police that Booker tried to leave the scene of the crash.

Booker later told police at the hospital that Allison ran her off the road, pointed a gun at her and said she could not leave unless she paid for the damages to his car.

That is when people at the apartments began to gather, some recording video of Booker pacing back and forth.

Thomas, who is facing the charge in this week's trial, was standing with the crowd. Police said someone is heard on cell phone video telling Thomas that they would give him $200 to beat Booker.

In the video, women are seen carrying Booker to safety after two men punched and stomped on her.

Thomas is accused of then repeatedly punching Booker while calling the transgender woman derogatory names, according to the arrest warrant. Thomas later admitted to his role in the beating, but denied calling her derogatory names, according to his arrest affidavit.

Police said in June that a second person stomped on Booker's head. Other people are heard hurling derogatory names at Booker, according to the arrest warrant.

Booker suffered a broken wrist and several face fractures, according to her family.

Booker was murdered about a month later in an unrelated crime involving a different suspect.