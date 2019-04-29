Trial Begins for Ex Indicted for Murder of Zuzu Verk

Chris Estrada, left, and Robert Fabian, left center, are indicted in the disappearance and death of Zuzu Verk, right.

The murder trial for Robert Fabian, the man accused of killing his girlfriend Zuzu Verk in 2016 and burying her body in a shallow grave, began Monday morning after being postponed several times.

Fabian's first-degree murder trial is being held in Caldwell County, south of Austin in Lockhart, after being moved away from Brewster County, according to KTSM.com.

Verk was reported missing in Oct. 12, 2016 by her boyfriend, Fabian, and her body was found in Feb. 2017. Neighbors said they heard the couple arguing the night before she was reported missing.

Fabian is on trial because he used his friend’s credit card to buy clothes at a Dollar General, which matched the material Verk’s body was wrapped in, according to the affidavit.

Fabian told police he and Verk got into a "heated" argument about one of his ex-girlfriends on Oct. 11. He told police she left his apartment, but she was never seen again.

Fabian was initially charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence by concealing a human corpse. Chris Estrada, who drove Fabian to the store, was arrested on the same charge and pleaded guilty in April 2018. He'll be sentenced after Fabian, KTSM reported.

Verk was 22-years-old and attended Sul Ross State University at the time of her death. She was laid to rest in Keller in March 2017.