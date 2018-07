Michael Thedford, 35, faces three felony charges in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

On a June day two years ago, a Collin County father left his baby daughter alone in a hot car for hours. She died.

Was it a crime or a tragic accident? That's the question now facing Collin County jurors in the trial of Michael Thedford, 35, who is charged with three felonies in connection with the death of 6-month-old Fern.

Such a trial is unusual. Dozens of of children die each year after being left in a hot car, and it's uncommon for their caregivers to face criminal charges.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



