A tree service worker has been airlifted to a hospital after being shocked by power lines in Bedford. (Published 12 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Tree Service Worker Shocked By High Voltage Lines in Bedford

UP NEXT

A tree service worker has been airlifted to a hospital after being shocked by power lines in Bedford.

It happened at about 11:30 Monday morning in a neighborhood in the 3500 block of Maplewood Court.



The victim came into contact with high voltage lines, according to Bedford Fire Chief Sean Fay.



Fay said the victim is in critical condition.