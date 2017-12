Thousands of people showed up at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas Saturday night for the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

"Nissan's Winter Wonderlights Holiday Show and Tree Lighting" kicked off at 2 p.m. Saturday Afternoon. The tree lighting happened at 6 p.m.

There was something fun for everyone, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids' crafts, food trucks, music and the tree lighting ceremony.