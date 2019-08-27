Dustin Shane Hopper, pictured, was arrested Aug. 26, 2019 in Fort Worth on an outstanding arrest warrant out of New Mexico where he was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault.

A Fort Worth man is behind bars in Tarrant County, held on a number of sexual assault charges out of New Mexico and Arizona.

Police in Gallup, New Mexico, said 31-year-old Dustin Shane Hopper, a traveling nurse from Fort Worth, was facing three criminal sexual assault charges in McKinley County, and that he may have been headed home to Texas.

Hopper was arrested Monday night by the Fort Worth police and booked into the Tarrant County Jail as a fugitive; he's expected to be extradited back to New Mexico where he faces two charges of criminal sexaul penetration and a third charge of criminal sexual contact with a deadly weapon.

Gallup police said they also received notice that Hopper was wanted on a sexual assault charge out of Apache County, Arizona for an alleged incident at Fort Defiance.

Dramatic Video Shows Police Officer Saving Toddler’s Life

Body cam footage shows the moment a Kentucky police sergeant successfully performed CPR on a 19-month-old child who was not breathing. (Published 4 hours ago)

While awaiting his arrest, Gallup police warned Hopper should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about either incident or Hopper is asked to called the Gallup Police Department at 505-863-9365.