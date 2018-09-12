Trash Pickup Concerns Increase for City of Dallas

The City of Dallas gave taxpayers a heads up that trash and recycling pickup could be late or delayed. People were asked to call 311 if their trash was missed.

Now, trash pickup requests have spiked.

This week there were delays that impacted 108 streets in neighborhoods throughout Dallas. When the city initially sent out the alert to residents regarding service delays, the number of complaints from home and property owners began to increase.

According to the City of Dallas, in seven days from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, the city received 1,208 requests from trash pickup, which is an 84 percent increase when compared to the same time last year.

The Sanitation Department has been working to clean up the truck shortage problem. There are still several trucks out of service.

As a short term solution the city may have to contract with other companies and use their truck until newer trucks arrive.