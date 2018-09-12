Trash Pickup Concerns Increase for City of Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Trash Pickup Concerns Increase for City of Dallas

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trash Pickup Concerns Increase for City of Dallas
    NBC 5 News

    The City of Dallas gave taxpayers a heads up that trash and recycling pickup could be late or delayed. People were asked to call 311 if their trash was missed.

    Now, trash pickup requests have spiked.

    This week there were delays that impacted 108 streets in neighborhoods throughout Dallas. When the city initially sent out the alert to residents regarding service delays, the number of complaints from home and property owners began to increase.

    According to the City of Dallas, in seven days from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, the city received 1,208 requests from trash pickup, which is an 84 percent increase when compared to the same time last year.

    East Coast Braces for "Historic" Hurricane

    [NATL] Hurricane Florence in Pictures
    DroneBase via AP

    The Sanitation Department has been working to clean up the truck shortage problem. There are still several trucks out of service.

    As a short term solution the city may have to contract with other companies and use their truck until newer trucks arrive.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices