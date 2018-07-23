The North Central Texas Council of Governments will have a public meeting Monday night on their 10-year regional plan for the Dallas-Fort Worth area that will include how they'll fund billions of dollars in transportation projects.



The $7 billion plan for the DFW region was approved in December 2016 by the Regional Transportation Council.

Two of the big projects to be discussed Monday are the expansion of Interstate 635 East and the Southeast Corridor Project in Fort Worth.

The meeting will also touch on subjects like alternative fuel highway corridors and what drivers can look forward to in the future.

Transportation officials ask people to bring comments and questions to the meeting.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday at the North Central Texas Council of Governments at 616 Six Flags Drive in Arlington.

You can also watch the meeting online at nctcog.org/video.