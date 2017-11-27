Fort Worth police say a driver for a popular transportation phone app is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a passenger last month.

Hashem Ramezanpour, 40, faces a warrant for aggravated sexual assault, police said Monday.

Ramezanpour is accused of stopping his vehicle while en route to the elderly woman's residence in Fort Worth and assaulting her on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Police believe Ramezanpour may have fled the country, but they ask anyone with information on his current whereabouts to contact sex crimes investigators at 817-392-4350 or 817-392-4359.

Police said as a safety precaution, they recommend anyone using a paid private transportation service to not ride alone.