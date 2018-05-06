Transgender Mayor Ousted in Small Collin County Town Election

Residents in the tiny town of New Hope voted out Mayor Jess Herbst on Saturday, crushing her dreams of holding on to the job and becoming the first openly transgender elected official in Texas.

Herbst, 59, lost to Angel Hamm, the widow of the former mayor who died suddenly before the 2016 election. Hamm, 42, is from McKinney and works there as the office manager at Bewley Electric. She ran on a platform of balancing the town's budget and "negotiating the best deals possible to ensure we are getting the best value for our money."

"I want to express my heartfelt thank you to the voters of New Hope for electing me as your mayor," Hamm said Saturday in a written statement. "I am honored and blessed that you have placed your trust in me. I will work on your behalf to help address challenges, and to secure lasting and meaningful improvements to our quality of life in New Hope."

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.



