The Trains at North Park has officially opened.

For more than three decades, the Trains at North Park have been a staple in the Dallas community, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. It considered one of the city’s most treasured holiday traditions.

NBC5 is a proud sponsor of this year's event and NBC5 anchor/reporter Laura Harris served as the opening ceremony emcee.

Since 1987, the attraction has raised more than $13 million for the Ronald McDonald house of Dallas allowing for more than 38,000 families to be served. Trains at North Park raises nearly 30-percent of the operating budget for the RMHD.

This year’s exhibit officially opened November 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a very special boy. Gil McKoin celebrated just 10 weeks with his new heart by helping cut the ribbon at this year’s kickoff event. Gil’s family has utilized the RMHD while Gil received his treatments and surgeries.

For tickets and schedule click here