Trainers Transform Wild Mustangs

One of the most incredible horse shows in the country is happening Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Extreme Mustang Makeover challenges trainers to transform wild mustangs and get them ready for adoption in just 100 days.

"What I like about the mustang makeover is the fact that it's a bigger cause than just training a horse. It's preserving our western heritage through the wild mustang," said competitor Aaron England.

Aaron and his wife Riva England are horse trainers in the Hunt County town of Quinlan. They spent the past three months working daily with a mare named Queenie and a gelding called Magnificent Magnus to get them ready for the big event.

"He is a Top 10 horse all the way if I don't mess up my patterns," said Riva about the bond she formed with Magnus. "He has everything to be a Top 10 finalist."

Riva England took a wild mustang named Gambler to the Top 10 last year.

"Watching the mustangs and what they can do over 100 days is truly amazing," she said. "They all have that special uniqueness other registered breeds don't have. They have that bond and partnership, and they are so willing to do anything for you."

With a gentle, steady hand and daily training, the Englands transformed the wild horses into willing partners that are now ready for adoption.

"At the end of the competition, it's gonna be really hard because the horses will be auctioned off. And, it's hard because you've spent so much time and hours with these horses, and you have a special bond," said Aaron England. "It's hard to let 'em go, but it's all part of it. you try to find them a good forever home."

The Extreme Mustang Makeover lasts through Saturday at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth. Trainers like the Englands are vying for $50,000 in prize money.

The Texas-based Mustang Heritage Foundation founded the event to increase the adoption of the wild horses. More than 60 will be up for adoption at the Fort Worth event.