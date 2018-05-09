Impressive Model 'Train Topia' Rolls into Frisco in June

Train enthusiasts hold your breath. A massive train display is being worked on right now.

The model train's big debut will be at the railroad museum in Frisco, and when we say massive, we mean it --it's about half the size of a basketball court.

The final pieces of this exhibit are still being put together, and it is simply impressive, and not only for its size, but also its extreme detail and originality.

Because of that, this exhibit, named “Train Topia” is already getting attention from across the country. People are anxiously waiting to come and take a look at this is person.

This G-scale model train layout spans more than 2,500 square feet, and has 6 precision trains that run at the same time.

The layout spanning from Arizona to Texas, from the dramatic rock formations of the four corners region near new Mexico, to a thriving northeast Texas in the early 1960s.

And among its many features are an animated downtown Dallas, including a bustling Union station, the famed Palo Duro drive-in theatre with an actual movie playing!

This G-scale model layout is valued at more than $1 million.

Train Topia officially rolls into Frisco in June at Frisco’s Discovery Center.