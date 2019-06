Roanoke police are working on a train crashing into an 18-wheeler Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the incident happened at about 12: 15 p.m. on Sunday at Henrietta Creek Road and Highway 377.

No one was injured, and it is unknown how the collision happened at this time.

Roanoak police said the train is from Union Pacific.

Crews are at the scene assessing the damage and Henrietta Creek Road is closed until further notice.